Remembering Love Letters

We're hearing hand-written love letters sent to veterans overseas.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

is still valentines day for a little while yet.... and we're paying tribute to a heartfelt form of communication sealed in an envelope. kimt news 3's isabella basco is sitting down with veterans of war who are reading love letters they got while over seas. isabella á tell us about that experience.xxx live george and katie... we no longer live in an era where we're racing to the mailbox... but for two veterans i spoke to... the letters they got from family and friends was their lifeline to home. xxx "honey i miss you so much. my heart is sick. i feel so sick. i want you in my arms so much." james crawley is a marine who fought in the vietnam war. he says these letters á from his wife á are what kept him going. "every now and then she would perfume the letter so i had her perfume and you can't do that with an email." they were more than just words on a page. "a lot of the letters would be folded and doubleáfolded, you know, you read them when you are out in the field or whatever, just read them again." lucinda barth is an army veteran who was deployed to iraq and afghanistan. for her áá these notes were light in a time of darkness. "i knew that they were important then but i'm realizing now that they were much more important to me." in an era of smartphones áá bart says letters are truly the most caring expression of love. "when somebody sits down and writes out a letter... crawley is still married to his wife of 45 years and barth was single while she was overseas but is now engaged. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella... here's a fun fact... one sociologist found that 88 percent of people keep their love letters. /// another government
