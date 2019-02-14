Speech to Text for Remembering Love Letters

james crawley is a marine who fought in the vietnam war. he says these letters á from his wife á are what kept him going. "every now and then she would perfume the letter so i had her perfume and you can't do that with an email." they were more than just words on a page. "a lot of the letters would be folded and doubleáfolded, you know, you read them when you are out in the field or whatever, just read them again." lucinda barth is an army veteran who was deployed to iraq and afghanistan. for her áá these notes were light in a time of darkness. "i knew that they were important then but i'm realizing now that they were much more important to me." in an era of smartphones áá bart says letters are truly the most caring expression of love. "when somebody sits down and writes out a letter... crawley is still married to his wife of 45 years and barth was single while she was overseas but is now engaged. one sociologist found that 88 percent of people keep their love letters.