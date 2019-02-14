Clear
High winds in Freeborn County

Deputies are urging people to stay off the roads

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 7:21 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 7:21 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

Speech to Text for High winds in Freeborn County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jeremiah - what are you seeing now?xxx live on current conditions-live-2 i'm in rural freeborn county. not long ago emergency crews showed up to help when a couple vehicles collided. no word on injuries or exactly what happened. but we're learning that these very conditions likely played a role in the collision. these are the wide open places where that blowing snow is creating poor visibility. we've had our fair share of snow in recent days. the stuff that isn't sticking is blowing up and across area roadways. that's making for very slick conditions. if you're out and about-take it slow. travel is not recommended on nights like tonight. live in freeborn county, jeremiah wilcox, kimt news 3. / / thank you jeremiah. we
Tracking blowing snow tonight and overnight, already impacting travel.
