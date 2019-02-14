Speech to Text for Trooper's Car Hit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a look at this squad car battered by a crash on highway 14 near kasson. the trooper behind the wheel walked away with only minor injuries... but the crash serves as a tangible reminder that drivers need to move over for flashing lights. yeah á it's not just a recommendatio n á it's the law. kimt news three's annalise johnson takes a closer look. xxx this is one of the 9 minnesota state patrol cars that have been hit since the beginning of february. "another motorist traveling the same direction lost control, spun out, and rearáended the squad car." sergeant troy christianson with the minnesota state patrol says the squad car was hit while the trooper was on the shoulder of highway 14 near kasson with his emergency lights on. he was helping another vehicle get out of the center median ditch when it happened. "we're lucky that there's no significant injuries in the crash." it's a reminder to be extra careful driving in winter conditions. "it's important that people drive a speed that's safe for the condition and then also when you see flashing lights, that motorists slow down and then move over" it's not just a safe driving practice... it's the law. "we're in the left lane taking care of business in the center median or something, you need to move to the right lane. that's the law and it gives us opportunity to work safely." christianson wants to remind drivers that it's best á if possible á to avoid driving in whiteáout conditions. "we all have to work together on the roadways. the motoring public and law enforcement and all other emergency personnel just because we want to make sure everybody stays safe." the vehicle itself is a total loss. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.