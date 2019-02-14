Speech to Text for Marrying her Sweeatheart

man who suffered from cancer got to fulfill a big dream á marrying his long time sweetheanity was able to make that happen. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has this story.xxx it is an unlikely location for nuptials. a humboldt county couple said "i do" in the hospital thanks to some very helpful people. cindy block met greg on valentine's day 31 years ago at a restaurant in eagle grove. "he kept following me around everywhere i went, not stalking, came to my door and asked if i'd go out with him." she describes greg as a social á outgoing man. "he loved his grandkids and everybody, friends and... we were always hanging out with others." they've long dreamed of being married. and while they did get engaged á they didn't feel rushed to tie the knot. when greg was admitted to the hospital with an aggressive cancer. the clock started ticking. "greg told kelly the er nurse i gotta get outta here and get married, i wanna get married. he kept repeating it and we're going yes, and it's like how can we do this? he can't be moved." enter kossuth county deputy roger fisher. he was contacted by nurse kelly rowlet and got the ball rolling. he got family members á obtained a marriage license and even collected cakes and flowers. "it just tugs at your heart. one of the things we talked about in the er with greg and cindy was that love seems to always prevail. and we had that put on the wedding cake and we made that a theme that day. greg passed away two days after the wedding. still, cindy finds herself with an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. "he went through hell. we've always talked about marriage off and on and we... did it. it was fun." to make it all happen á marriage documents were signed and notorized. judge don courtney waived the three day waiting period á and greg's brother was the officiant of the