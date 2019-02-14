Speech to Text for Tracking Blowing Snow and Very Poor Driving Conditions

whiteout conditions ... are making for treacherous travel in the viewing area this evening... kimt storm team three meteorologist s sara knox joins us... sara á are you tracking the winds á dimishing anytime soon? isolated chances for snow remain in the forecast alongside winds quickly picking up from the northwest. already, a lot of us are seeing whiteout conditions due to blowing snow and icing roadways. don't let the calm atmosphere of a city fool you á open roadways are suffering once again and visibility is dangerously low. with the strong winds comes a change in temperatures. lows tonight will fall below the zero mark with wind chills pushing near á25 coming into friday morning. be sure to bundle up if heading out for any valentine's day plans! high pressure to the north will keep us chilly but mostly clear coming into the weekend. another round of snow moves in saturday overnight and through sunday, giving us near 2á4" of fresh snow across the area. this will warm us back into the 20s briefly, as teens return for the first half of next week. snow chances return wednesday. tonight: blowing snow/partly cloudy. lows: near á4. wind chills near á25. winds: northwest at 15 to 25 mph. gusts near 40 mph. friday: mostly sunny. highs: upper single digits. wind chills near á10 to á20. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. friday night: partly to the