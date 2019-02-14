Speech to Text for A Valentine's Day song brightens the halls of Hospice

valentines-stngr-2 a woman from our area is spending her final valentine's day with her family by her side. and although it's her last - those around her are making sure it is filled with love. kimt news 3's katie huinker was there for the special moment. xxx hospice valentines-pkgll-1 hospice valentines-pkgll-2 a local woman is living out her final days here at mercy one north iowa hospice and today they got a special treat. hospice valentines-pkgll-3 nats: you are my sunshine it's a unique valentine melva indvik and her family won't soon forget. hospice valentines-pkgll-4 we came this morning and the nurses here mentioned the singers would be coming so we mentioned it to melva and we noticed a little facial expression in her because she can hear us. hospice valentines-pkgll-5 each year newman choir students set out to deliever these one of a kind singing valentines complete with a long stemmed rose. it was beautiful, just beautiful. and melva thought so too. a wonderful gift during her final moments of life. nat all of the proceeds go right back into the newman choir program. in mason city, katie huinker kimt news 3. and it turns out - melva has quite the love story to tell this valentine's day. katie will have that story for us on kimt news 3 at six. /