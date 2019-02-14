Clear
Firefighters reminding people to clear snow away from hydrants

When flames start to spread, time is of the essence. That's why firefighters in Albert Lea are telling homeowners to clear off their neighborhood fire hydrants this winter.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 5:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

month. / as the snow keeps piling up - fire fighters in albert lea are reminding people to keep fire hydrants clear. fire hydrants buried in snow-vo-1 lowerthird2line:clear snow away from fire hydrants albert lea, mn corey amanson is out shoveling his drive way. he's one of many people who are out clearing nearby hydrants. fire fighters say a visible hydrant can make the difference between life and death. fire crews say you should shovel at least three-feet around the hydrant. / fire hydrants buried in snow-sot-1 lowerthird2line:corey amanson albert lea, mn if a house starts on fire your going to want something to put it out so a fire hydrant needs to be accessible at all times because safety first. in albert lea - shoveling around fire hydrants is recommended but homeowners will not be cited if they don't. / firefighters
