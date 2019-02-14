Speech to Text for national donor day

minnesota couple whose lives are changed by the miracle of organ donation. organ donation-vo-1 organ donation-vo-3 rebecca dupre and her husband marvin are staying at the gift of life transplant house in rochester. after more than 3 years of waiting for a match - rebecca received a kidney transplant one week ago at the mayo clinic. the kidney came from a surprising donor... the dupre's daughter-in- law. because of her selfless donation - rebecca won't have to go on dialysis. she and marvin hope to travel together once rebecca recovers from surgery.xxx organ donation-sot-1 organ donation-sot-2 its a new beginning. we have a lot of things we want to do and everythings sort of been on hold for 3 years and yeah im excited about the future in addition to organ donations - donor day also raises awareness for eye...tissue...mar row...platelet... and blood donation. /