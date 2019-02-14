Clear
Tracking Blowing Snow for Valentine's Day

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 7:02 AM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 7:02 AM
Posted By: Brandon Libby

for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( love will be in the air today á er á actually that will just be a few isolated snowflakes late this morning through the afternoon. a dusting can be expected at worst across southern minnesota. otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and a mild morning with highs in the middle to upper 20's. however, a cold front comes through that will bring gusty northwest winds, dropping afternoon temperatures and blowing snow around. plan on slick travel for the lunch and evening commute. it gets cold tonight with lows falling to near á7 and wind chills around á25 by friday morning. even with some friday sun, highs will be near 8 degrees. we are tracking our next light snow chance for saturday night into sunday capable of producing around 2á4" across the area. cool air continues for most of next week with another snow chance on wednesday. valentine's day: mostly cloudy/isolate d snow/pm patchy blowing snow. highs: mid to upper 20's and falling. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. gusts near 35 mph. tonight: patchy blowing snow/decreasi ng clouds/breezy. lows: near á7. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. gusts near 30 mph. friday: mostly sunny/increasi ng pm clouds. highs: upper thanks brandon.
Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking more wind, cold, and blowing snow.
