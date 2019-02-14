Speech to Text for Original Freedom Writer Gives Hope

is using his story of overcoming adversity to bring hope to young people. he was a part of an english class at long beach's wilson high that's now known around the world as the "freedom writers." kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in the rochester studio... after meeting him today.xxx freedom writer speaks to students-bmintro-2 amy and george - some may have seen the "freedom writers" movie that came out in 2007. this is manny scott... he told me in the movie the character "marcus" portrayed his story - along with another classmate's. he only spoke for about an hour... but the impact he made seemed to be everlasting.xxx freedom writer speaks to students-pkg-1 freedom writer speaks to students-pkg-8 nat: freedom writers movie trailer - "she told us we have something to say to people..." freedom writer speaks to students-pkg-6 original freedom writer manny scott speaks to schools around the world... today - he's in austin. freedom writer speaks to students-pkg-7 i always try to make sure i'm giving my very best as though this is my last chance to touch someone's heart. i may never see these kids again. freedom writer speaks to students-pkg-9 just like in the movie... nat: stand on the line if you've lost a friend to gang violence... freedom writer speaks to students-pkg-10 scott used a similar exercise to get to know the 15-hundred in the room. it started out light... before diving into more serious topics that dug into home life. freedom writer speaks to students-pkg-4 and i know like, especially like at the austin high school, i know people go through a lot. even though we're a small town, i know people still go through things. freedom writer speaks to students-pkg-3 some people took it to heart cuz it's real to them ya know. it really means something to them. freedom writer speaks to students-pkg-5 like a lot of my friends had stood up and i didn't know that they were going through that kind of stuff freedom writer speaks to students-pkg-11 scott thinks it's a way of bringing people together. sometimes it's just starting with, 'yes i'm going through this.' and when you look around and see hundreds of your classmates standing with you, there's this huge burden lifted off of you like 'i'm not alone.' this stress relief 'someone understands me.' i think that's the beginning of healing. no matter race or socioeconomic background... scott sees a hopelessness in this generation that he wants fixed. if we don't help our young people feel loved, feel safe, feel seen, then things are only going to get worse. / freedom writer speaks to students-bmtag-2 scott also spoke to teachers and staff at austin high school today on how they can help the young people. reporting in the rochester studio - calyn thompson - kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. scott is married with three kids. he has spoken to more than 125 groups a year for the past decade. /