Speech to Text for Making improvements to Highway 52 southbound

a place to highway 52 cuts through a major part of our viewing area... and some changes to the road are on their way. kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out what mndot has in store á and joins us live now á isabella? live george and katie..mnádot is hoping to reconstruct the lanes of highway 52 between cannon fals and zumbrota... and residents tell me these changes are much needed. xxx "right on highway 50, put an overpass, right here." frederick fredrickson has been a farmer in zumbrota most of his life. the way he sees it, there are simply too many accidents on highway 52. "these little looparounds are too short for a semi to make it around and go back again." and he is already brimming with ideas on what to do to make it safer for drivers. "i would like to see an overpass just like they do on 9." for him áá any changes made on highway 52 are personal. "my great aunt was killed on highway 52." mnádot will replace bridges and improve intersections. the departmebt hopes to repave southbound lanes too. the goal is to make highway 52 a freeway at some point.... though that is billions of dollars away. dustin vieths owns a trucking company and lives a few miles off 52. he uses the highway regularly. "more acceleration lanes i guess. when you pull off i guess if they don't make it into a freeway, if you have acceleration lanes on the shoulders or even just a wider shoulder on the acceleration lane, that would help." he'd like to see mndot get more creative with the roads. "if they thought outside the box... there's a lot more if mnádot decides to move forward with these changes.... they would begin construction the spring of 2021 and would go until 2023. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. the project is estimated somewhere between 50 and 60 million dollars./// well