Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dinner for teachers

Parents are letting their kids' educators know they're appreciated.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Dinner for teachers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

/// it's that time of year where parents and teachers are meeting to discuss the kids they both love and care about... and parents at pacelli schools are going out of their way to take care of their educators.xxx "they always put our teachers first and take care of them because our teachers take care of our kids." the pátácáa is made up of parents at pacelli schools and every year during parent teacher conferences.... they cook dinner for the teachers. we're told this has been going on for the past 8 years and parents don't plan on stopping any time soon, because its so important to show a little a minnesota house committee opened hearings
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Making improvements to Highway 52 southbound

Image

Dinner for teachers

Image

Working group on homelessness

Image

Bottle bill moving in Iowa Senate

Image

Remains of Hayfield teen identified

Image

What happens after you get stranded?

Image

Preventing the spread of norovious

Image

Tow Companies Hard at Work

Image

Student Athlete of the Week: Cullen Schriever

Image

Iowa state wrestling duals

Community Events