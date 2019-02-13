Speech to Text for Working group on homelessness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

small.//// rochester's population is growing exponentially. one estimate concludes that over the next 25 years... the city will be home to 55á thousand more people.. there will be 50 thousand more jobs... and 24á thousand more housing units. against that backdrop, the number of homeless people in the med city is expected to grow á too. and the city's new mayor, kim norton, is tackling the city's homeless problem head on. today the mayor convened the first meeting of the city's working group on homelessness. as the task force got down to business, the mayor talked about why addressing homelessness is so important.xxx well we've been watching our homeless population grow over the the last few years. we certainly hear from people in the community that see the homeless population, and when we've had this recent cold snap, it was very important to me and to the city that we made sure everyone was safe. (:14) there were a number of themes repeated during tonight's gathering. it was police chief jim franklin who pointed out a key one: that homelessness... that looking for a place to highway