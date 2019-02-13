Speech to Text for Bottle bill moving in Iowa Senate

the legal limit./// iowa law currently allows redemption centers to receive once cent for cans redeemedáábut a new bill going through the iowa senate might be trying to change that. káiámát news three's brian tabick reports a new redemption center is opening in our area. on the scene i walk my dog on a regular basis and are used to go out and find 23 cans i walk my dog now i find 2025 cans and i didn't know the one in mason city is closed so my neighbor told me that so somebody has to do something about that jeff germundson is set to open the new worth county redemtion center at the end of the week. he's only going to make one penny per redemption. not a lot of money but i'm hoping some people might donate a couple cans here in there i'll keep the doors open will work it out somehow a new bill in the iowa senate is hoping to change that to two centsááas well as not (requiring grocery stores and convinent stores from having to accept the cans. which is something germundson is already seeing an issue with locally because few stores do even though they are required to by law. there's nowhere to take them i don't know anywhere in manly or mason. but he's not doing this for the money. <as far as bell goes i don't know that much about it but i know that one thing there's too much litter out there and i'm gonna do what i can to eliminate some of it > the redemption center will be open for days a week monday wednesday a similar bill was presented last legislative session but never got out of the gate. this new bill has just passed out of a senate subcommittee.