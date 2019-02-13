Speech to Text for Remains of Hayfield teen identified

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

george mallet./// breaking news we start tonight with breaking news out of southern minnesota. human remains have been identified as a dodge county teen who's been missing for nearly 50 years. hayfield teen gloria rieken was an 18 yeará old student at the university of minnesota when she vanished in 1970. authorities say she left her apartment on her way to class... but never arrived. that was early november... then on the 10th of that month á a woman's body was found inside an abandoned and burned home in mille lacs county... now á nearly half a century later á we know that body belonged to reiken.... and it's all thanks to advancements in dna technology. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan took to hayfield today to find out how the community is reacting to the news./// on the scene hayfield is a small city just over 1 thousand people. so you can imagine back in 1970 to lose just 1. "what happened to gloria? and even my brother said he never knew if she was still alive did he ever see her in life at some time? has she ever been around and we didn't know it? and now we have the answer to that." because of how close the hayfield community is, i wanted to know if they felt the same comfort. so i came here to 'spare time' a local hangout to see how the community is taking to finally finding some answers about gloria. the community was in awe that she has finally been locatedá but i was approached by an emotional family member who asked me to leave in fear of tampering with the ongoing investigation. "now we're just looking forward to them having some time to investigate the circumstances of what happened to gloria." while it isn't the news this tight knit community wanted to hear, "it's good to have the answers" it is nice to have a small piece of closure á for family and friends of gloria reiken after all these years. in hayfield brooke this is an ongoing investigation and the mille lacs sheriff's department is asking anyone with any information to reach out to them, even if it seems like something small.//// rochester's population