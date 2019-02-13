Clear
What happens after you get stranded?

We're finding out what happens when your car gets stuck in the ditch.

just one day after this mayhem on the roads... tow truck drive, hesse nelson, tells kimt he pulled at least 20 cars out of ditches during the snow storm. while most of the drivers stayed in their cars á others ditched their vehicles. nelson says there is no right or wrong answer if your car is stuck. but he does offer one key piece of advice on what to do if it does happen to you. "i'd recommend at least calling law enforcement being able to let them know it is there in the ditch and they are okay." nelson says law enforcement will have the car and who towed it on record á so the owner can get hooked up with the tow company. a north iowa man is going
