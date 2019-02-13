Speech to Text for Preventing the spread of norovious

it's an illness you don't want to get. (norovirus is marked by sudden and severe vomiting and diarrhea and is highly (contagious. and as kimt news 3's katie huinker is finding out á it's going around in our area. xxx on the scene that's the scary part á norovirus infections are spread so easily. take this pin for example. those at the cerro gordo county department of public health tell me, that if norovirus was on the top of this pin, it could infect 1,000 people who come in contact with it. it is pretty contagious actually. how you can get it is through respiratory secretions so basically if someone coughs on you or sneezes on you or something i mean you can be walking the hallway and someone coughs on you and you can get it. doctor sepideh darbandi sees these cases working at mercy one medical clinic north iowa. she says right now is the time to be (extra careful as these viruses are going around. if you come down with norovirus á it typically will run its course over one to three days. if it persists, or you have abdominal pain, bloody stools or severe dehydration you'll want to go in to get checked out. the good news is, there are ways to keep you and your family healthy. make sure you are washing your hands well and often... hand sanitizer is not enough to kill this bacteria. wash your fruits and vegetables before eating them. disinfect areas that may be contaminated by someone who has the virus and stay home from work for 24 hours after symptoms stop. tomorrow morning on kimt news 3's daybreak á katie will explain how health care workers who are exposed to these illnesses day in and day out stay healthy while on the job.