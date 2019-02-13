Speech to Text for Iowa state wrestling duals

high school wrestlers across iowa as the state tournament began today. káiámát news three's á kaleb gillock á has been in des moines covering the action and tweeting up a storm since early this morning. xxx hey good evening á i'm here in des moines where the dual state tournament is underway á let's take a look at the highlights. we start in the class 1a quarterfinals where lake mills battled west sioux. we begin at 132 with kyle beery and david chavez á beery gets chavez back on his shoulders and he's win by pin in a minuteá22. then at 160 á it's elijah wagner against brandon schuller á wagner gets the takedown here and would win an eightáfour decision... but the bulldogs fall 42á30... an effort coach brandenburg wasn't pleased with. i think the last half of the dual the kids competed hard but we just big a hole. i'm not saying every match we lost was one we should've won or or that some of the kids that lost fought hard but we just had four or five guys that just didn't seem like they were ready to go. then move to the semiáfinals at 170 á secondá ranked colter bye taking on wyatt voelker. this one would go into four extra periods á coming down to this takedown to decide it. and at 120 á ninth ranked á joe sullivan á just a machine á getting the pinfall in just 48 seconds. crestwood and osage will meet tonight for the thirdá place matchup at sixá30... here's what the leader of the green devils said about it. you know we're pretty happy even if we get fourth at this point but i think we've accomplished a lot with a really young team, you know? two seniors in our lineup in reality starters and and we've accomplished a lot already but we split with cresco this year and i think it's a dual we can win tonight. we'll have the highlights from that one tonight at 10. in des moines á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three sports.