Iowa Senate considers measure to change state's can redemption law

A man who is working to open a redemption center in Manly says he is hoping state lawmakers will go through with the change.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 5:47 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

a change to iowa's forty- year- old bottle law is now in the hands of the senate. the bill would mean grocery or convenient stores would no longer have to accept cans and bottles... and would also give redemption centers two cents of the nickel return instead of the mere penny changing hands now. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is at a new redemption center in north iowa he joins us now live.xxx maplive:changes to bottle law manly, ia google earth 2018 google worth co redemption center.jpg amy george the worth county redemption center is set to open this friday. recycling cans legislation-lintro-2 according to the iowa department of natural resoruces - there are only around 100 redemption centers in the state of iowa--but he's not opening because of the money.xxx recycling cans legislation-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:changes to bottle law manly, ia not a lot of money but i'm hoping some people might donate a couple cans here in there i'll keep the doors open will work it out somehow jeff germundson is is talking about the current law--where redemption centers only get a penny back for the cans they redeem. the change from one cent to two is something he would like to see as there are only around 100 of these redemption centers throughout the state. but he isn't doing it for the money. recycling cans legislation-mpkg-3 i got tired of seeing stuff thrown around all over the place and being a person that cares about the environment i had to do something recycling cans legislation-ltag-2 germundson says he hopes opening will also give people a place to bring their plastic bottles and cans - saying there aren't many places you can since the mason city redemption center closed down. live in manly - brian tabick - kimt news 3. / thank you brian. a similar bill was presented last legislative session but never gained momentum. /
