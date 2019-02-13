Speech to Text for Hog confinement no longer being considered in Fillmore County

dropped-stngr-2 a five- thousand- head hog lot was expected to be built in fillmore county - but today - we are finding out that the proposal is now being pulled. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox spent the day in mabel to talk to farmers about the recent decision.xxx hog confinement dropped-pkgll-1 hog confinement dropped-pkgll-2 reporter: just a few months ago hundreds of local farmers and community members filled this community center to say no to a hog farm now some community members are happy the farm is not coming to the area. hog confinement dropped-pkgll-3 vo:it's been a turbulant couple month for dayna burtness. she's a hog farmer and was one of the people raising her voice in opposition to the confinement due to its potential impact on ground water. hog confinement dropped-pkgll-4 so we felt as a community as farmers as neighbors as business owners we had to standup and protect our drinking water. hog confinement dropped-pkgll-5 vo:back in december burtness was collecting hundreds of signatures calling for an environmental impact statement and an end to the project. the minnesota pollution control agency went through their findings, determining the farm poses no danger to the surrounding community. she tells me that the government agencies aren't thinking about the small farmers. sot: a five thousand sow that was going to produce i dont even know how many hundreds of thousands of piglets a year that's not approperiate for our area and that's something the community made very clear. vo: al hein is a farmer who proposed the hog farm. he says the process just became too much. sot:phoner it's taken on such a peronal tone and the truth has been casted aside so it seem to me that wasn't serving agriculture that wasnt serving people in minnesota. vo: while hein made the decision to put the process on hold... burtness is concerned state agencies are not listening to the community. sot: the people who work at the mpca who do everything they can not to work for the people but and folks like me and my neighbors it seems like they're setup to help big industrial argiculture. vo: reporting in mabel jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / we asked hein when he plans to continue the process of trying to build his hog farm... but he didn't give us a specific date. / a new bill introduced