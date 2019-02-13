Speech to Text for Rochester Mayor Kim Norton speaks to lawmakers

parks - trails - and airports. 3 things necessary to help enhance our communities and make them liveable. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning how rochester's mayor is advocating for those 3 things on the state level.xxx roch growth gdp numbers-mpkg-1 mayor at capitol-mpkg-2 mayor kim norton spoke to legislators yesterday at the capitol about this park - cascade park - and willow creek trail. lowerthird2line:mayor norton visits capitol kimt news 3 she - along with representative duane sauke and mike nigbur from the parks and forestry department hoped to generate interest in the house of representatives about their two bonding projects. there's another project she'll be addressing with legislators as well... improving the light systems and runway 2 at the rochester international airport. lowerthird2line:mayor kim norton rochester, mn "we need to have our runways both working and trying to build that airport up so that we don't have planes delayed." mayor at capitol-mpkg-5 she'll be returning next tuesday to capitol to speak about the airport. / / thank you annalise. as for the park and trail project... the goal is for willow creek trail to eventually connect rochester to stewartville. /