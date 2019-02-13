Speech to Text for Smaller tax refunds

you've already filed your taxes...or you're working on your return this year. you may be surprised on how much of a refund you'll get this year. according to the i-r-s...the average refund among early filers was down more than eight percent. the agency says the changes in the tax code enacted by president trump last year is to blame. camille lee owns a small business in mason city...and says these changes can have a big impact...especially for a family who has a child in college. "i'm sure that we'll end up paying more this year. typically because of how i run my business, and tax wise, we end up paying some because i'm self employed but i'm sure it'll be higher this year. we're not looking forward to that." the i-r-s also estimates that around 4 and a half million fewer filers will receive refunds this year. the same amount of people are likely to owe more than they did in the past.