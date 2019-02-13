Speech to Text for Cancer Fighting Kitchen

numbers are alarming. this year...there will be more than one-and-a-half million new cases of cancer in the united states. and more than 600-thousand people will die from the disease. that's according to the american cancer society. but the key to preventing the deadly disease may be in your kitchen. cancer kitchen-vo-1 cancer kitchen-vo-3 jen haugen is a registered dietician who's hosting this class called "the cancer fighting kitchen." she's giving menu ideas for preventing cancer...and for those who are currently going through treatment. she says food is really important whether you're fighting cancer or trying to help someone through the battle.xxx cancer kitchen-sot-1 cancer kitchen-sot-2 food not only fuels us, but it also is a source of comfort so we need to know what to provide a patient with cancer so that they can be strong, have great nutrition while they're going through treatments but also having that support from their families as well. as far as prevention...she says to focus on fruits and vegetables. you need about two-and-a-half to three cups every day. /