Celebrating diversity

RCTC students hold a fashion show to showcase their diversity.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 4:45 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

is a fast-growing city...and with that growth...comes more diversity. and today...student' s at rochester community and technical college are showcasing what makes them unique...throug h clothing. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox takes us to the "this is me" fashion show.xxx showcase of diversity-llmpkg-1 showcase of diversity-llmpkg-2 walking through the halls here at rctc youll see alot of different styles. wheter it represents your culture or just to be comfortable. students here at having a fashion show to shed light on the diverse cultures here at the school. showcase of diversity-llmpkg-3 nat: drums vo:it's a show to celebrate rochester community and techical college's diverse student population. flags from around the world adorned the ceiling...and fabrics from all over the world on full display. garments from india...asia and africa is just some of the looks on the runway. choa moo-ta-la is one of the organizers who says being proud of your culture can bring communities together. showcase of diversity-llmpkg-4 we talk about equal outcome, we talk about empathy and compassion i think it's really hard for us to do those things if we dont understand eachother if we dont get to know eachother if you dont get to celebrate eachother. showcase of diversity-llmpkg-5 reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3 / this is the schools second year of the fashion show. they're hoping to make this an annual event. / next on kimt
