Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 7:13 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 8:47 AM
Posted By: Brandon Libby

meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( roads are very dangerous this morning. most roads are completely covered with ice that makes it difficult for any vehicle to gain traction. plus snow drifts are completely blocking some roads/lanes. travel is not advised on iá35 in freeborn county (as of 3:30am). plan on a very slow morning commute with speeds of 20 to 30 mph below the speed limit. most schools are on a two hour delay. luckily, we should see some sunshine today which should help melt some of the ice. highs will be in the lower 20's. for valentines day we will see mostly cloudy skies and some spotty snow showers with highs in the middle 20's. a cold front comes through kicking in strong northwest winds and lowering temperatures in the afternoon. friday will be a sunny and cold day with temperatures increasing for the weekend. saturday will see partly sunny skies with a chance for snow on saturday night and sunday. plan on well below average air into next week. today: mix of sun & clouds. highs: lower 20s. winds: west becoming south at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: near 20 and rising. winds: south southeast at 5 to 15 mph. thursday: mostly cloudy/spotty snow showers. highs: mid 20s. winds: south becoming
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
Latest Video

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Spike in teen tobacco use

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

A number of accidents on I-35

Snow free sidewalks

Update: Joice Library Fire

Talking about biking

