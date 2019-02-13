Speech to Text for MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

the day to help speed up the and as the snow creates issues on the roads... minnesota department of public safety wants you to stop posting about online from behind the wheel. live kimt news three's annalisa parod joins us live to explain. tyler and arielle, we often give road conditions from the passenger seat here in storm tracker three... but all too often... people are videoing and posting road conditions on social media while driving. i don't see it while i'm driving, but i see people's posts about it on social media, so they definitely are doing it. amanda erickson is just one of the people we talked to who says she sees people's social media posts of bad road conditions from behind the wheel. and they're not hard to find... a quick search of hashtag mán roads on social media and you'll see posts that could( be from the driver's seat. it's so common that minnesota department of public safety is asking people to put their phones down... a call to action i think it's really dangerous that they're doing it and it could be lifeá threatening for them. dangerous and lifeá threatening is right. according to minnesota department of public safety, since december 1st there have been 6 distractioná related fatalities on minnesota roads.