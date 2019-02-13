Speech to Text for Spike in teen tobacco use

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for anyone to use. mardene lein is the director of the library. "the library meant a lot to our community, and we'll pull together and there will still be a lot of work and fundraising. but the fact that people care about libraries, it's so important for a community, especially one our size." the library will remain in its homey digs for at least a year. in joice á alex jirgens á kimt when it comes to a permanent home for the library... well á that's still up for discussion./// according to the centers for disease control and prevention... teen tobacco use is on the rise and can be directly linked to electronic cigerettes. jill bell of mason city says it's no surprise. her 12 year old is already asking questions about vaping... and tells her mom her friends aleady partake of vape. bell isn't sure where her daughter learned about eácigarettes á but says her grandmother died about a year ago and hopes that event will serve as a cautionary she saw her grandmother struggle and she knows what it's like to have to battle being hooked up to the hoses and not being able to go anywhere because you can't breeze to get across your house. the cádác says there are one point five million more high school students using eácigs than there were in 20á17./// dingy á dusty á dirty pieces