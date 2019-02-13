Clear
Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Iowa takes a look at new law to eliminate permits to carry and purchase.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

headway in the iowa senate would eliminate gun owners need to have permits to carry or purchase a weapon. the cerro gordo county sheriff's office is just one of the agencies that administer these permits. they say making the change would them. last year the sheriff's office issued or renewed just over a thousand permits. they believe this won't have much of an impact on legal gun carriers. criminals are going to get weapons with me the permitting process or not because they're gonna byam to find everybody's back or they're going to buy them from somebody who can legally carry a gun or they can go to a sale and things like that and buy them and there's no permit required of them you know from a private citizen. sheriff pals says businesses will still have to do background checks when selling
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
