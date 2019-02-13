Speech to Text for Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

roch live eye as sara mentioned á it's been a treacherous day on roadways across the area. it was hard to drive very far without finding a car in the ditch or a jackknifed semi. kimt news 3's isabella basco has been out on the roads all day á getting the latest for you á isabella what did you find? katie and george á i'm in stormtracker 3 now and let me tell you á road conditions on highway 52 in rochester are drastically different than they were on iá 90. let me show you. it's fairly clear out here right now... but between white out conditions and icy pavement... everyone had a hard time getting from aátoáz... including big rig drivers.xxx "it hasn't been good. just been terrible. slippery conditions." terry ellis has been a truck driver for more than 20 years áá and today might have been about his worst day ever behind the wheel of his big rig. "with the company i drive for, i'm not the only one having trouble. there's other guys running behind." ellis's employer would have been fine if he pulled over on these wretched roads, but he wanted to keep rolling. "wanted to get as far as i could and hopefully... my point of thought is as i was looking at the radar and stuff... hopefully i'd run out of it and hopefully get to better conditions." i've been on the road all night too and came across at least four cars stuck in a ditch... a snow plow hit by a truck and countless other mishaps.. from sunrise to sundown law enforcment has been pulling drivers out of the snow. this veteran trucker has some advice for his fellow truckers when the weather turns awful. "don't let anybody tell you that you have to be a certain destination where you are rushing, rushing. drive where you are comfortable." call it wanderlustááá or just a traveling jonesááá this longá serving trucker has reasons for staying on the open road. "going to areas you've never been before, stuff like that." katie and george