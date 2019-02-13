Clear
A number of accidents on I-35

Major traffic accidents today on I-35.

Posted By: Katie Lange

isabella. and this was a problem (all across the viewing area today. take a look at thisááa semi was taken from the roadway to the ditch... at the exit to diamond jo casino today. troopers on scene say this is just one of many accidents in that area. a few minutes after that truck went in to a ditchááa car followed suit just north of the casino. with deteriating roadways and strong winds troopers say it's simple... just get off the roads if you can.xxx he didn't have any weight in his truck so that wind just move the trailer and suck them into the ditch so trooper johnson says the roads are getting worse the further in
