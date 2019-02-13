Clear
Snow free sidewalks

When to clear off the blanket of snow.

rochester has seen about 7 inches of snow accumulation in just the past 48 hours. and kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is taking to the streets... or sidewalks rather... to find out where residents are piling all of that precipitation. according to rochester city ordinance, home owners are required to shovel their sidewalks and driveways to make it safer for pedestrians and one rochester woman is doing just that. jennifer juers lives here. notice how clear her sidewalks are? that's because she knows just how important it is to keep them that way. "so you can get out and pedestrians can walk to and from work!" not to mention, it's a city ordinance. if you own property that has a public sidewalk on it, you must fully remove snow and ice within 24 hours after snowfall. you are required to remove your trash and recycling bins from the paths of snow plows... and as a reminder, look out for your neighbors. just like jennifer does. "because they always help me! we kind of help each other on this block so we kind of go back and forth clearing the path either shoveling or snow blowing." reporting from the snowy sidewalks of rochester, brooke mckivergan the city is also reminding residents to clear the snow off of fire hydrants... so they can be accessed quickly in the case of an emergency.
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
