Talking about biking

Even though the weather isn't ideal for it, people are looking ahead to bicycle season.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Talking about biking

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weapons. with streets covered in a thick coating of snowááá the last thing you are likely thinking about is going for a leisurely bicycle ride. but some in rochester are taking the time to plan ahead for nicer bikeá riding conditions... and more people out on the pavement. as the city of rochcester continues to grow á so does the number of cyclists. today á residents braved the winter weather to give some input on plans for more bike lanes á routes á and safer transportatio n options. the city is working towards oná road bike facilities along 3rd and 4th avenues... and center street downtown. bike enthusiasts are excited about the future.xxx "i'm most excited about seeing some of these new features being implemented for safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists to keep us safe on the roads." if you're interested in learning more, the public works website has all of the information regarding the project./// still to come á we're
