Speech to Text for Sandwich shop stays steady during snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

saw... even when it snows... people still gotta eat. subway determining to close-vo-1 lowerthird2line:sandwich shop stays steady during snow rochester, mn one subway sandwich shop in rochester is seeing a steady flow of customers today. that means they're working extra hard to keep their parking lot and drive thru clear of snow. the store manager tells us she still tries to stay open with staff on hand.xxx subway determining to close-sot-1 lowerthird2line:lori jolliffe subway store manager even in bad weather, this store is busy. so i'm guessing it's