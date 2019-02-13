Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sandwich shop stays steady during snow

Multiple vehicles were stuck in the parking lot and drive-thru at a local Subway.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 6:57 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 6:57 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Sandwich shop stays steady during snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

saw... even when it snows... people still gotta eat. subway determining to close-vo-1 lowerthird2line:sandwich shop stays steady during snow rochester, mn one subway sandwich shop in rochester is seeing a steady flow of customers today. that means they're working extra hard to keep their parking lot and drive thru clear of snow. the store manager tells us she still tries to stay open with staff on hand.xxx subway determining to close-sot-1 lowerthird2line:lori jolliffe subway store manager even in bad weather, this store is busy. so i'm guessing it's
Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events