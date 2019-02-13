Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Lifesaving Award
Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 6:55 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 6:55 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Clear
19°
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
18°
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
19°
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
14°
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
13°
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
More Weather
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: 'No Travel Advisory' issued for I-35 in southern Minnesota
Tracking roadways: How are the roads where you are today? Here's the latest
Cerro Gordo Co. 'warrant cleanup' results in multiple meth arrests
How bad is it out? Here are messages from first responders
Tow ban declared for Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, and Chickasaw counties
Garner man arrested for meth
Sex abuse charge against 74-year-old Franklin County man
Sheriff: Man airlifted, horse killed in buggy-truck crash in Howard County
Lockdown at Owatonna High School possibly connected to racist comments
Power outage affects many Tuesday in Forest City
Latest Video
Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski
Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today
MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel
Spike in teen tobacco use
Eliminating permits to carry and purchase
Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota
A number of accidents on I-35
Snow free sidewalks
Update: Joice Library Fire
Talking about biking
Community Events