Speech to Text for Valentine's Day cards brighten the day for those at the IOOF Home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two days away - and residents at mason city's i- o-o-f home received something sweet. valentines delivered to nursing home-vo-1 lowerthird2line:receiving an early valentine's day treat mason city, ia members from the mason city jaycees paid a visit to residents and handed out valentine's day cards. ronald rachut of fertile is temporarily staying at the home while recovering from a blood clot - and says even something small can brighten someone's day.xxx valentines delivered to nursing home-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ronald rachut fertile, ia "sad to say we're kinda in a society where too many people think me me me. and for the jaycees to reach out to other people, i find that very wonderful." in addition - the ladies auxiliary from the bunker at the clear lake v-f-w also surprised veterans at the i-o-o-f home with gift bags. / one of the