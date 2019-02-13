Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City seeks bidder to demolish home

Mason City is looking for a bidder to tear down a condemned house that is only causing problems for the neighborhood it sits in.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 5:58 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 5:58 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Mason City seeks bidder to demolish home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

eyesore properties-stngr-3 it is something that you may notice in different communities in our area - dilapidated properties that need to be fixed or just plain torn down. now the mason city city council is looking to change that by using iowa code to take control of these properties in order to demolish them. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is looking into what all is being targeted.xxx eye sore properties-mpkg-1 eyesore properties-mpkg-3 the city is currently accepting bids on who will demolish this property behind me on south taft avenue. one resident who lives nearby that i spoke with says it's about time something is done about it. lowerthird2line:cleaning up blighted properties mason city, ia according to the city - the property has been uninhabitable for several years. in addition - there is a hole in the roof - windows and doors are boarded up - the front porch is sagging - and stray cats are living inside. recently - district court rule that the property was abandoned according to iowa code... allowing the city to proceed with demolition. nicole warner lives nearby - and frequently drives by the abandoned house. lowerthird2line:nicole warner mason city, ia "it's one of those eyesores in the neighborhood, and it's right on a main drag through town, so if people come into town that way and see that, that's what their impression is of our town. and we don't want to give that off in mason city." eyesore properties-mpkg-5 in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. after demolition - city staff will pursue further action - such as the sale or donation of the property. / first
Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events