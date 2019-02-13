Speech to Text for Mason City seeks bidder to demolish home

eyesore properties-stngr-3 it is something that you may notice in different communities in our area - dilapidated properties that need to be fixed or just plain torn down. now the mason city city council is looking to change that by using iowa code to take control of these properties in order to demolish them. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is looking into what all is being targeted.xxx eye sore properties-mpkg-1 eyesore properties-mpkg-3 the city is currently accepting bids on who will demolish this property behind me on south taft avenue. one resident who lives nearby that i spoke with says it's about time something is done about it. lowerthird2line:cleaning up blighted properties mason city, ia according to the city - the property has been uninhabitable for several years. in addition - there is a hole in the roof - windows and doors are boarded up - the front porch is sagging - and stray cats are living inside. recently - district court rule that the property was abandoned according to iowa code... allowing the city to proceed with demolition. nicole warner lives nearby - and frequently drives by the abandoned house. lowerthird2line:nicole warner mason city, ia "it's one of those eyesores in the neighborhood, and it's right on a main drag through town, so if people come into town that way and see that, that's what their impression is of our town. and we don't want to give that off in mason city." eyesore properties-mpkg-5 in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. after demolition - city staff will pursue further action - such as the sale or donation of the property. / first