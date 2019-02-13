Speech to Text for Music store leaves downtown Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the changing times in rochester. that's right - welhaven music company is now moving away from its original downtown location. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins live outside the music shop. jeremiah - what is behind that decision to move?xxx maplive:music store leaves downtown rochester, mn google earth 2018 google <none> this store has been here for more than five decades. downtown businesses moving out-lintro-2 it's a family business that's making some changes because of the growth in downtown rochester.xxxx downtown businesses moving out-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:kevin carey works at welhaven sot: there was a little room back there where i actually took lessons back in 19-81 nat: guitar playing. lowerthird2line:music store leaves downtown rochester, mn vo:it's a change to downtown that's bittersweet for musician kevin carey. he remembers learning how to play the guitar in this building that's called downtown rochesterhome for the last 50