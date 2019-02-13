Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Music store leaves downtown Rochester

Those at Walhaven Music say one reason for the move is how difficult it can be to park in the downtown area.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 5:51 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Music store leaves downtown Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the changing times in rochester. that's right - welhaven music company is now moving away from its original downtown location. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins live outside the music shop. jeremiah - what is behind that decision to move?xxx maplive:music store leaves downtown rochester, mn google earth 2018 google &lt;none&gt; this store has been here for more than five decades. downtown businesses moving out-lintro-2 it's a family business that's making some changes because of the growth in downtown rochester.xxxx downtown businesses moving out-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:kevin carey works at welhaven sot: there was a little room back there where i actually took lessons back in 19-81 nat: guitar playing. lowerthird2line:music store leaves downtown rochester, mn vo:it's a change to downtown that's bittersweet for musician kevin carey. he remembers learning how to play the guitar in this building that's called downtown rochesterhome for the last 50
Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events