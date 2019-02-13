Speech to Text for What to do when food banks are closed

on a snowy day in minnesota... people are just trying to get by. food banks closed-pkg-4 i figured i'd get a bite to eat and trying to see if i can find some up to date resources. food banks closed-pkg-7 but even when food shelves on the outskirts of town have to close due to weather... nat: we don't close very often... people still have options. the salvation army food shelf is a satellite of channel one food bank. we provide the space, we provide the volunteers, and record-keeping, and channel one provides the food for us. food banks closed-pkg-5 sometimes people are surprised we're open. and our volunteers get here as best they can. food banks closed-pkg-8 james rentz walked to get here today... food banks closed-pkg-6 because people might come... and you want to be open. food banks closed-pkg-9 thankfully - the location is helpful. a lot of people who come to us walk, ride their bikes even in this weather. so they live close by, they live in the downtown area, so they can usually get to us. / food banks closed-ltag-2 by the noon hour... this food shelf served five people today. it's open tuesdays and fridays from 10 to 4. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. when the weather's better... channel one food shelf is open every week day... with shortened hours on friday. both places say if you are in dire need... give them a call. they have emergency food resources available. / as we just saw...