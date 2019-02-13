Clear
New effort to address homelessness comes to Rochester

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 8:33 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

just as rochester mayor kim norton creates a task force to address homelessness in the city... there's another effort starting up á called "the landing mán". we feel as a core group that every body needs a soft place to land at some point in their life. dan fifield started the group with his wife... after realizing the need and interacting with the homeless population as an eár nurse. the group is waiting to hear back from the iárás to become an official nonáprofit, and in the meantime, is getting to know the people they're serving. these are their pictures from their conversations with the homeless. they're learning the needs range from helping fill out an online job application to helping someone remember to take their medications. it's those things, it's the standing by their side, walking the walk with them. i hope we establish that trust in the community, that they know that they can reach out to us and that we can help them with what they need. fifield hopes to become an official noná profit sometime in 2019. he's also helping address the issue in other ways, like attending mayor norton's first homelessness task force meeting tomorrow. if you'd like to get involved with the landing mán, we have their contact information with this
