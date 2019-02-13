Clear
Tracking Awful Road Conditions Today

Tracking Awful Road Conditions Today

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 7:06 AM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 10:21 AM
Posted By: Brandon Libby

a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( the majority of the area is under winter storm warning through the evening. freeborn county is under winter weather advisory. snow has fallen through the night and has led to snow covered roadways. travel is already very slick as the snow continues into the morning commute. most have already seen a few inches as of 3am but we would love to see your snowfall reports sent to weather@kimt. com or through facebook. we will likely see a couple more inches of snow with the best chance for that in southern minnesota. the widespread snow should wrap up around noon with isolated light snow showers into the evening. blowing snow will be an issue as winds will be gusty from the northwest, reducing visibility and reintroducing snow to the roads. travel remains dangerous for most of today. wednesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with lows near 0 and highs near 20. we may miss the snow on thursday/frida y but we will see more clouds than sun with below average temperatures. temperatures remain cool through the weekend with cloudy conditions. today: scattered snow ending through the afternoon/blo wing snow/isolated pm snow. highs: middle 20's. winds: northwest at 15 to 30. gusts near 35 mph. tonight: patchy blowing snow/decreasi ng clouds. lows: near 0. winds: west
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
