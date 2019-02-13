Speech to Text for Driving too fast for conditions

eldora./// needless to say there is plenty of danger for law enforcement and first responders out on the road... and it gets worse when the weather gets bad. today káiámát news three's brian tabick is tagging along with a deputy to find out how they stay safe on the roads. on the scene ohhh goodness. this is the first time cerro gordo county sheriff's deputy cameron manson is seeing this video of a vehicle hitting a patrol car then a deputy. taking him back to a time when he was struck. i was just going to get out and talk to the tow truck driver went over nowhere i got smashed in the rear end. manson says this happens more often than you think. this is in blackhawk county when a driver going too quickly slams into the back of a deputy. natural sound when snow starts fallingáá á manson is on guard. the memory of being rear ended in the snow remains all too fresh. i got called to a car in the ditch first of all it took me half hour to get there should've taken like 10 minutes just due to the weather. natural sound i get out as quick as i could and back in as soon as i could and then waste any time outside of my car because i want to protection of my car just in case i don't get it. now he wants us all to pay attention, drive for conditions and to know that roadside smashups can be prevented. there's many times when i'm out driving like on the avenue a saints and i'll be driving the speed that i feel is appropriate for the weather and i get past like ok well when you're driving at highway speed's on roads that are ice and snow covered you're not going to have much time to react. manson says people need to take away from these videos that a common task can become even more dangerous deputy manson says they have taken training classes with the fire department to make sure they are always on the same page on accident scenes.///