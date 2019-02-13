Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights and scores from Monday

again. but that didn't stop kimt news 3 sport's zach gilleland from lacing up his chucks and bringing us some hoops action. the lourdes eagles are one of the top teams in the hiawatha valley league and they sit in first place in the league. they were looking to add another win against visiting kenyoná wanamingo. eagles with the lead in the first, alyssa ustby with it, gives it up and gets it right back for the layup, what a burst of speed. knights looking for some offense, riley dummer with the three pointer from the baseline that's good and káw is looking for some momentum. check out jordyn berg with the spin move and the drive to basket, the senior pulling out the stops. lourdes would literally run away with this one, lauryn reiner with the steal and the easy layup, eagles win this byron hosting stewartville. hailey lewis is rolling down the floor, she gashes through two defenders for the easy bucket. then it's the bears sacia vanderpool with the turnaround that swishes through the net. but tonight was the tigers night, lilly welch hits the sweet touch off the glass for two more points. stewartville wins big 77 to 40. over to the boys game, stewie down 4 with less than a minute to go, travis underwood hits the clutch free throw. tigers need to score, hunter voight misses the three pointer and byron adds more points. stewartville would grab a basket here but the time on the clock would run out. the bears avenge an earlier loss to stewartville and snap their 10 game winning streak, 56 to 50 is your final. though mother nature made it difficult for us to have our games, we still had some in iowa. the osage green devils keep on trucking, they win their district game against the north fayette valley tigerhawks 67 to 37. osage next faces crestwood on thursday. and in a matchup between the central iowa metropolitan league and the