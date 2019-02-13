Speech to Text for Lockdown at Owatonna High School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

developing story new developments tonight in what's described as chaos at a southern minnesota school. tonight á we're getting answers about what exactly led to (this disturbance at owatonna high school. but some of them aren't as clear as we'd like. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the story.xxx on the scene "i heard through the announcement saying there's a lockdown happening so everybody lock your rooms and stuff so we went into lockdown." "we called a lockdown. we had a situation at the high school where we felt that we needed to bring some safety back to our students." police and school officials say the firestorm erupted over the weekend with a series of racist social media posts. what prompted today's lockdown, though. is less clear. superintenden t jeff elstad says it was only a (verbal altercation. "no in fact there were no reported fights, there were no reported student injuries there were no weapons and these little things get started tend to blossom and mushroom and the facts of the matter are that the issues were contained to mostly verbal confrontation. " but students who were in the building describe the incident quite differently. "you'd see videos or stuff going on of how kids were fighting or stuff that was going on." the videos speak for themselves. another point of confusion... whether any students were detained. "were any students taken into custody? it's not my understanding people were taken into custody." but according to this report from the owatonna police department, 3 students were taken into custody. superintenden t elstad says the district will move forward from this by talking with students and learning from the incident. "if there are things that we need to do to fix about our process and move forward, we're going to do that and when situations like this arise we don't have situations like this a lot so we try to learn from them and move on and make the best of it." in owatonna the superintenden t says he hopes parents will monitor their kids social media closer and help prevent these things from entering school grounds./// freshlyá elected minnesota representative ilhan omar is now apologizing