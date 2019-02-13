Clear
KoMets wrestling prepares for section tournament

K-M is primed for another run at the 1AA title.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 9:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 9:43 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

thanks sara./// one word to describe the kassoná mantorville wrestling team.... dominant. kimt news 3 sports' zach gilleland joins us and zach, just how good is this wrestling team? well guys i'll let the hardware do the talking, three consecutive state championships for the komets and they're looking like the favorite to do it one more time. the team is loaded with talent once more and are having another big year. the section wrestling seedings were released yesterday and kasson mantorville has the top seed in class 1á double a. today the team was honing its craft preparing for another section tournament run. the section tournament kicks off this thursday and ká m is the favorite to win it again. they will face the winner of la crescentá hokah and pine island. head coach jamie heidt said that the team is full of confidence heading into "we feel real good right now, we're healthy, we're strong. you know, we're wrestling well and you know it's just a matter of sharpening up this week and being excited to wrestle. it's that time of the year when being excited to wrestle
