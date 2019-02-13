Speech to Text for Tracking Our Latest Winter Storm

weather-live-2 the majority of the area is under winter storm warning going into effect at 6pm tonight. freeborn county is still under a winter storm watch due to the eastward moving trend the heaviest band has displayed over the past 24 hours. isolated flurries and freezing drizzle have created patchy slick areas on roadways, which is a cause for concern for the evening commute. the snow will begin around 6-7pm in north iowa before encompassing the entire area by midnight. the heaviest of the snowfall is expected from midnight to 6am tuesday. as for totals, a good majority of us will be seeing from 4-6". the heaviest snow- band looks to fall on the mn/wi border, stretching into central wisconsin, with 8-12". local amounts could exceed the estimate. following our february trend, cooler air and drier conditions will move in behind the storm with increasing clouds wednesday evening. our next chance for snow returns for valentine's day thursday pm through friday am. the weekend looks chilly, but dry. monday night: snow - heaviest overnight. lows: middle 20s. winds: east at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: snow - ending through the afternoon/blow ing snow. highs: middle 20s and falling. winds: northwest at 20 to 30. gusts near 40 mph. tuesday night: mostly cloudy/blowing snow. lows: lower single digits. winds: west at 10 to 20 mph, gusts near 35 mph. thank you sara. / with