Speech to Text for Preserving the Winifred Hotel

heart of northwood to renovate a historic hotel... and right now á the group that's leading the charge is asking for more support from the city. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is speaking with the organization in charge of getting the winifred hotel back up and running.xxx built in the early 1900's á the hotel winifred was the key lodging destination in northwood. now a group is trying to revive it back to its former glory. mike ingersoll grew up in a house kiddieá corner from the winifred hotel... and while it's vacant now á ingersoll remembers when the hotel was a bustling place. "wspecially when it was bad weather, it'd fill up quick." ingersoll would like to see it returned to it's former glory. "it's a real nice building. they can make it real nice again too." the waking miss winifred group bought the building and were issued a 25 thousand dollar no interest loan by the city three years ago. the first payment on that loan is fast approaching... march 1st. mary reyerson is the president of the waking miss winifred board of directors. she would like to see that loan turn into a forgivable grant because of the boost the renovated hotel could offer northwood. "we see it working to support our downtown once again, as it was originally intended and to keep that going for the next 100 years would be our goal." while it is up to the northwood city council to decide á she hopes that they can see the benefits in the project. in northwood á reyerson expects the hotel to reopen to the public in late 20á22... around the 110th anniversary of its long ago grand opening.///