Speech to Text for Helping Stranded Drivers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

worse as the night goes on and more flakes fall... there's a good chance vehicles will end up sliding into ditches and each other. today kimt news three's isabella basco is finding out if midwestern niceness extends to drivers in distress.xxx when i spoke to a mechanic earlier today... he told me it used to be a requirement to stop and help a stranded driver. but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore with modern technology. tim scmitt of schmitt automotive repair says back in the dayá doing the neighborly thing involved getting out of the car and directly lending a hand. "always carried a set of jumper cables so if you see someone needed a jump you helped them. especially if they were out of town you wanted to pull over to make sure someone didn't freeze to death in there." but now technology has some minnesotans choosing not to pull over. don snyder helped a stranded driver 30 years ago but is not sure he would do it now. "it was 10 below out and i did stop and help her finish that. but again it's a matter of can you do it safely and not? well, we are older and we are more inclined to let the police do it." grace curry áá another minnesotan we met áásays she would definitely stop, but would remain in her car and call for help. "the professionals should take care of it but i think we should let them know we are getting help for them. i'm not sure i would get out of the car and walk over to them." curry believes helping out is the right thing to do, no matter how advanced our smartphones get. "we in minnesota have to take care of each other especially in this weather." reporting in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. troy christianson of the minnesota state patrol recommends drivers leave it to the professionals when it comes to helping other drivers... but the only time it is illegal for a person to help out someone else is when pulling a car out of a ditch. he says this is because there is too much risk involved with traffic... poor road conditions and limited