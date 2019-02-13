Speech to Text for Bill would allow cameras in nursing homes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

could give minnesota families of nursing home residents a chance to keep a more watchful eye on their loved ones. the legislation would allow cameras in nursing homes and other senior care facilities. there is a catch though... residents who are monitored must give their permission. kimt talked to one home health care aide who says the bill gives relief to some families. "it does give many of the adult children peace of mind knowing they can see if their parent or grandparent whether there was a fall and nobody was home and whether they are looking... whether it was fall or limp or things like that, they can monitor those things from home if nobody is there." the bill is set to be discussed tomorrow á at the senate health and human services finance