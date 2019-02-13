Speech to Text for Lockdown at Owatonna High School

visibility./// an investigation that began yesterday is continuing after a lockdown was called at owatonna high school this afternoon. this is video we received from a viewer of an apparent fight in the school's gym. we dispatched kimt news three's brooke mckivergan to the scene. she joins us live now with what we know at this hour á george, i just spoke with the superintenden t who tells me the school was made aware of racist things being posted on social media over the weekend... so today was a very emotional day for students here as teachers tried to talk with them about the posts. superintenden t jeff elsted says the lockdown was called to clear students from the hallways and make sure they were all being supervised by staff... and while we are hearing from students that there was a physical fight, the superintenden t says otherwise. xxx "the issue was detained to mostly verbal confrontation and we we were able to step into those incidents and isolate it so that it didn't become anything more than that." the owatonna police department says three students were taken into custody and this incident is still under investigation. reporting live in owatonna, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at 10 we're hearing about a student's experience during today's