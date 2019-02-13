Speech to Text for Flexible learning days help students keep up with their lessons

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all the school closings and delays due to winter weather... minnesota education officials are now surveying distrcts to decide whether or not to ask lawmakers for a shorter school year... but one school in our area thinks that should be decided locally. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live at stewartville public schools... calyn - what is that district doing to keep up?xxx school delays and closings-lintro-3 amy and george - here at stewartville schools... a snow day doesn't necessarily mean a day off. school delays and closings-lintro-2 just this year - the district implemented flexible learning days where learning isn't done here at school... but online.xxx school delays and closings-pkg-1 school delays and closings-pkg-4 super: no school doesn't mean no learning nat: bell "guys go ahead and log into school genie and start taking the test right away..." after 20 years with the district... kelly manley's never seen winter affect a school schedule like this. school delays and closings-pkg-3 one will never forget this many snow days, the bitter cold. yeah this will be one in 10 years we'll be talking about. 2018-2019, this is not one that will leave our memory anytime soon. school delays and closings-pkg-5 he used to have the headache of rearranging his lesson plans. but now with flexible learning days... students continue to learn online and not miss out on material. they like the flexibility, they like the ability to get things done driven, self- motivated, capable of taking technology, utilizing it in a way that is designed for them, geared towards them. with the technology... it's almost like the teachers are there with them. school delays and closings-pkg-6 cuz we have to be available all day to the kids also online. so then we can send messages back and forth and i find that some of those kids are kids who wouldn't have asked you in class, but they have no problem sending you a message and asking. school delays and closings-pkg-7 it allows the school to keep up with curriculum... as well as stay on track with the schedule. i remember before it was like you got a free day, but then all of a sudden once you started having three, four, five, they were being added on at the end of the school year. and then as a teacher, i found that jeez you started making them up in june, you've lost the kids. the superintendent tells me it's never an easy decision to cancel school... a lot of communication and thought goes into it. but of course - the first priority is student's safety. reporting live in stewartville, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. continue to stay with the kimt storm team 3 as we continue to update our weather closings. / it